An additional $532,860.12 has been allocated through the Bedford County CARES Small Business, Tourism, and Nonprofit Support Grant Program to help organizations deal with the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thirty-seven entities – 31 businesses and nonprofits, five townships and one county agency – will receive money. Alpine Resort Operations (Blue Knob All Seasons Resort), Bedford County Agricultural Society, Bedford Hotel Partners LP, Jean Bonnett Tavern, Jill Dhara Inc. and S Four Inc. (Slick’s Ivy Stone) will get $35,000 apiece, the largest amount provided.
County commissioners approved the motion during a special virtual meeting on Friday morning.
“The Bedford County commissioners are really pleased to be able to provide this amount of funding to support our businesses, our municipalities and those really in need of our help and other nonprofits in the county,” Commissioner Josh Lang said.
Bedford County, through two phases of funding, has dispersed more than $1.1 million in money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“Every person, business, organization, municipality that requested funding, we were able to give it to everyone who was qualified by the program rules,” Commissioner Deb Baughman said.
“We were pleased to help so many people. We know that it will go to good use, as there was such a large need here in Bedford County.”
Lang said the county has exhausted almost all of its CARES money. He does not anticipate another round of funding.
“If there is additional money, a lot of it would be additional funding to those who already applied,” Baughman said. “We will not be seeking new applications.”
Baughman and Lang also approved $11,704.02 from the County Relief Block Grant to assist local municipalities and $10,979.35 to Behavioral Health agencies for costs associated with COVID-19 responses.
