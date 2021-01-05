BEDFORD – Bedford County President Commissioner Josh Lang will step down from the job next month after accepting a post with a Bedford County-based family health care provider.
Lang, who started his second term as commissioner in early 2020, said he is joining Hyndman-Bedford-Richland Family Health Centers to help tackle the area’s “healthcare disparities” as the company’s operations manager.
“I want to thank the people of Bedford County, and for them to know this was both a difficult and emotional decision for me,” Lang said. “I will always lead a life of public service in various ways, and I leave this position proud of my accomplishments, humbled by the support I’ve been shown, and excited about the future.”
While he’ll be leaving public office, Lang said he views the move as a “natural progression” in his continuation of service in Bedford County.
“I am aware of the social determinants in the healthcare industry. I want to be part of the solution to addressing healthcare disparities in our communities,” Lang said.
Lang’s last day in office will be Feb 5.
He said he will continue to advocate for veterans, and still serve as an “ambassador for our community,” adding that he plans to remain active by serving on various local boards.
Lang is one of two Republicans on the three-member board, whose positions had annual salaries of approximately $55,000 last year.
Article V, Section 501 of the County Code will require President Judge Travis Livengood to select a Bedford County resident of the same political party to serve out the remainder of Lang’s term.
Lang said he will work together with courthouse officials to ensure a smooth transition.
