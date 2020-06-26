Movies will offer a silver lining to the coronavirus.
Bedford County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Bedford County Fair, will launch its Silver Lining Drive-in Movie Series beginning July 4 at the fairgrounds, west of downtown Bedford on Business Route 30, which is West Pitt Street.
The series will continue for 10 weeks on Saturdays through Labor Day, with the potential of adding more dates in September and October. The film series will feature classic and family-friendly movies that are popular across generations.
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. for online ticket holders and 8 p.m. for cash ticket purchases.
Upcoming movies include “National Treasure” on July 4, “The Wizard of Oz” on July 11 and “The Goonies” on July 18.
“This project is a beautiful example of what Bedford County is all about, with people coming together for our community,” said Kellie Goodman Shaffer, chamber president and CEO. “With the coronavirus wreaking havoc on the county’s event schedule, we are thrilled to be able to provide a safe, responsible and fun series of events – a silver lining amid all of the challenges of recent months.”
The project involved the design and construction of a 40-by-72-foot movie screen, which was made possible through a partnership with local business and community leaders.
“They have taken a small idea and made it into something we could not possibly have imagined,” Goodman Shaffer said.
“It’s been so inspiring to see our business community come together to make this happen.”
Concessions will be available.
CDC guidelines will be in place, including wearing masks when visiting the concession stand and restrooms.
Proceeds will benefit the Bedford County Fair and Bedford County Chamber of Commerce programming.
Admission is $5 per person and free for children 9 and younger.
Tickets can be purchased at www.BedfordCountyChamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.