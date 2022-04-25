BEDFORD, Pa. – Efforts to develop Bedford County Business Park's I Building received a $375,000 boost Friday.
The project was among $1.2 million in projects across the 35th District to receive support, according to state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township.
“Investing in infrastructure is investing in our community,” Langerholc said.
The Bedford County business park project was previously funded through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program – often called RACP – and will provide the remaining monies for the completion of the building.
Once the site is built, businesses will be able to lease space, resulting in economic development and job creation, Langerholc said.
RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.