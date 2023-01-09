HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced Monday that Bedford Borough has officially been designated as a Keystone Communities Main Street.
This designation will aid the borough in promoting the historic downtown to help businesses continue to grow and prosper.
The designation as a Keystone Communities Main Street will allow Bedford to receive priority status for various applications submitted to DCED and to be eligible for Neighborhood Assistance Program Enterprise Zone tax credits for private sector development within the designated Main Street program area.
The designation now makes the borough able to receive complimentary technical assistance and program support from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center over the next five years.
Designated Main Street areas have the primary goals of improving the quality of life in a community by making the traditional downtown area a more attractive place to live and work, and they also strive to increase business development and create jobs in the area, improve the level of planning in the community, and ensure that public and private investments are impactful to the local economy.
A Keystone Communities designation is a flexible tool for use in community and economic development for a variety of uses, including planning activities, façade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants. Designation applications are accepted at all times.
