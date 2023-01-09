BEDFORD, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced Monday that Bedford Borough has been designated as a Keystone Communities Main Street.
The designation is meant to aid the borough in promoting its historic downtown to help businesses continue to grow and prosper.
It means that Bedford can receive priority status for various applications to DCED and will be eligible for Neighborhood Assistance Program Enterprise Zone tax credits for private-sector development in the designated Main Street program area.
The designation makes the borough able to get complimentary technical assistance and program support from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center over the next five years.
Designation as a Main Street area is meant to improve the quality of life in a community by making the traditional downtown area a more attractive place to live and work; to increase business development and create jobs in the area; to improve the level of planning in the community; and to ensure that public and private investments are impactful to the local economy.
A Keystone Communities Main Street designation is a flexible tool for use in community and economic development for a variety of uses, including planning activities, façade grant programs, accessible housing programs and development grants.
Designation applications are accepted at all times.
