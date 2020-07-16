Read all about it.
Bedford Arts Cooperative will host its Spring Into Books Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25 at the cooperative, 110 W. Pitt St., Suite 2, downtown Bedford.
Throughout the day, authors will give live readings from their works and be on hand to sign and sell their books along with other reading-themed vendors.
“We’ll have about 13 authors who are coming together to share their joy of books with others,” said Eric Shields, book festival organizer. “We’re hoping to give as much exposure to these authors as possible so they can have their work appreciated by the public.”
Featured authors include Nancy C. Folk, John Sabol, Evan Witmer, Megan Engelhardt, Chris Rodell, Jon Vickers Jones, Trisha McKee, Brian Middelton, Jessica Eppley, Brian C. Johnson, Carrie Anne Noble, Shawn McLain and Eric Shields.
“Authors are coming from Bedford, Cambria, Blair, Centre and Westmoreland counties,” Shields said. “We have fiction and nonfiction, and it’s all different genres.”
Attendees also can meet special guest Typhani Russo, who is Ms. Pennsylvania USA Ambassador and founder of “Bookworms Against Bullies.”
The day will culminate at 7 p.m. with a production of “Alice in Wonderland,” a special edition of the “Atomic Radio, Live Performance Radio Show,” presented by OPS KIDS actors.
“This is with kids from across southern Pennsylvania and Maryland who are coming in to perform this play,” Shields said.
“They’ll be dressed in costumes and will be acting out the play as they’re reading it.”
Reservations for the performance are recommended and can be made online at www.offpittstreet.com or by calling or texting 814-310-1987.
Door prizes will be awarded at random throughout the event.
“Each author is going to donate a book to be given away,” Shields said.
Masks will be required. They will be available at the door for those who don’t have one.
There is no admission fee but donations will be accepted.
For more information, email SpringIntoBooks2020@gmail.com.
