BEDFORD, Pa. – A group of Bedford Area School District graduates, former educators and those who've served the district throughout the years will be honored on March 30 at the Hall of Excellence event in the high school auditorium.
The celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. and includes six honorees: David Baer, William Creps, Douglas Kuhns, Wiliam Masterson, Norma Pyle and Mark Tennant.
Each has distinguished honors related to the school district and community ranging from family medicine and longtime coaching to innovate programs and faith-based leadership.
Baer is a 1971 graduate of Bedford who has served the area as a family doctor for nearly 40 years, and Creps is a 1956 graduate and U.S. Army veteran who taught math in the district for 33 years in addition to coaching track, wrestling and football there.
Kuhns graduated in 1972, currently works at the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research and has spoken to the AP biology classes frequently, while Masterson was the first male teacher at Bedford elementary, created the school safety patrol, officiated basketball and football for 25 years and taught numerous students about the outdoors.
Pyle, a 1953 graduate, not only served Bedford for years as a third-grade teacher but also through the gifted education program.
Tennant graduated from the district in 1979 and created The Arrow Child and Family Ministries foster care and adoption organization and has worked diligently in several faith-based endeavors.
