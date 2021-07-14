Bedford Area Photography Club is hosting an online photography contest and Town Planner photography submissions.
Chosen submissions for the Town Planner will appear in the 2022 calendar. Categories include winter, spring, summer and fall. Submissions must be landscape images taken in Bedford County. A $100 award will be given for the photograph chosen for the calendar’s cover.
The contest for the photography club has three categories – people, nature and open. Photo entries can be taken in any location. Cash prizes will be awarded in each category.
There is a $4 entry fee for each photo submitted. Deadline for entries is July 31.
Information: bedfordphotoclub@gmail.com.
