The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced the replacement a bridge that passes over the turnpike in Bedford Township, Bedford County.
The bridge to be replaced carries Country Ridge Road over the turnpike at milepost 144.85.
The $3.2 million construction project got underway in mid-February.
The existing bridge structure is planned to be demolished utilizing blasting on March 21, with a backup date of March 28. Property owners in the area directly affected will be notified.
A four-mile detour of Country Ridge Road will start Monday. Traffic will be redirected to U.S. Route 30, Route 56, and Dogwood Road. This detour will be in effect until the project is completed this fall.
Construction work will typically take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The project will require some night work which will occur periodically between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
