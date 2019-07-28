Bed Bath & Beyond has been on a downward spiral for quite some time and it’s doing everything to hang on to the customers it still has while trying to bring back customers that have taken their wallets elsewhere.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a company struggle to regain its footing and it certainly won’t be the last.
We’ve seen the likes of Toys “R” Us and JC Penney fall prey to the ever-evolving market and consumer demand.
And, interim CEO Mary Winston isn’t turning a blind eye to the fact that the company is on a free fall toward failure.
“The company has not kept pace with how the customer has evolved and how consumers shop today,” she said.
This quote points directly to the need for businesses, no matter how big or small, to understand their customer opportunity.
In the case of Bed Bath & Beyond, it’s becoming more apparent that it hasn’t taken the necessary measures to stay competitive with companies such as Walmart, Target and, of course, Amazon, to give its consumers what they want.
The latter companies realized that their target audiences demanded convenience and affordable pricing.
With that information in mind, the stores delivered by developing private labels and offering cheaper shipping options.
By understanding their customer opportunity, these brands were able to give their key target markets what they wanted, when they wanted.
Even to this day, the prices at Bed Bath & Beyond are about 10% higher than its competition.
Bed Bath & Beyond hasn’t changed much in the past 20 years (16 of which Steven Temeras was CEO).
In my opinion, it needs to adapt by changing its model to encourage more engagement (both in-store and digital/social/online) with its target customers.
There are still people out there who enjoy physically going to the store because they like the atmosphere and the ability to touch and feel products.
But, more times than not, people enjoy the quickness and convenience that online shopping provides.
Bed Bath & Beyond needs to make a move to address this through creative marketing by:
n Drilling deep into its key target markets by segmenting with more variables.
n Finding out what they think, feel and want through ongoing marketing intel/research.
n Developing creative marketing solutions based on what it learned by combining the art and science of marketing
n Pulling it all together to tell the new Bed Bath & Beyond story to those target audiences again and again.
I’m a preacher and practitioner of understanding your customer opportunity and identifying your big idea and then building effective messaging around it.
The current state of the union for Bed Bath & Beyond shows that it hasn’t taken these steps into account to effectively and efficiently communicate with its key target market.
The extinction clock is ticking and the question remains, is it Bed Bath & Beyond repair?
