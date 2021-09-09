BEAVERDALE, Pa. – A visit from Cambria County Children and Youth Services ended with assault charges being filed against a Beaverdale woman who is accused of injuring a 3-year-old child, according to authorities.
Summerhill Township police charged Courtney M. Chuckalovak, 24, of the 1100 block of Greenhill Avenue, with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, a CYS representative and a police officer spoke with Chuckalovak about a July 19 incident. Police alleged that Chuckalovak struck a 3-year-old child in the side of the head after he stuck a key into an electrical outlet.
The child reportedly was taken to Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber for treatment. The boy was interviewed at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township, where he said his mother had struck him, the complaint said.
Chuckalovak was arraigned on Wednesday by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and freed on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.