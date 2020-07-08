Beaverdale Volunteer Fire Company will hold a chicken barbecue beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at the fire company pavilion, 411 Cedar St.
The meal includes half a chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, roll and dessert.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Donna M., 10 AM Service at Decort Funeral Home Inc in Portage (Decort)
Stephen J., 11 a.m. St. Clement Catholic Church (Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home, Inc.)
Joseph A., 11 a.m. St. Clement Catholic Church (Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home, Inc.)
Beverly Sharon, 79, Johnstown, George E. Mason Funeral Home, Inc, Davidsville, www.georgemasonfuneralhome.com
Eyoun T., 35, of Johnstown. Friends received from 3-5 PM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Frank Duca Funeral Home, EAST HILLS CHAPEL, 404 Walters Ave. Full obituary at www.ducafuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.