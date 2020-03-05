A Beaverdale man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of strangling a woman, slamming her head on the floor and kicking her as she lay unconscious.
Robert Carl, 46, of the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
Summerhill Township police charged Carl with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats and domestic violence.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman told police that Carl had been off his medication and Feb. 27 he demanded $600 from her Social Security check and when she refused, he allegedly grabbed her ponytail and slammed her head into the floor causing her to lose consciousness.
Carl allegedly strangled and kicked her in the side as he stood over her pointing a stun gun baton threatening to kill her.
The woman was able to get away, run to a neighbor’s house and call 911.
The woman told police that Carl had marijuana and kept a gun under the bed. The woman was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Carl is free on bond.
