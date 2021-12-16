JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Beaverdale man was jailed Wednesday, accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl, authorities said.
Summerhill Township police charged Brandon P. Shutty, 41, of the 900 block of Second Street, with aggravated indecent assault of a person less then 13 years old, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, police started their investigation after receiving a report from Cambria County Children and Youth Services.
Shutty allegedly assaulted the girl on Oct. 1. Charges were filed after the girl was interviewed at the Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township on Oct. 16.
Shutty was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $60,000 bail.
