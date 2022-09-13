JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Readers will be treated to a tour of various murals and graffiti art throughout the area in the newest edition of Johnstown Magazine.
The idea to focus on this aspect of the town came from new managing editor Shane Riggs.
"Out on assignment, I actually got lost exploring the graffiti art in the alleys and the beautiful murals on otherwise empty walls and it seemed to me there could be a big story there," Riggs said. "And so, with our September 2022 edition, we are visiting many of them. There's beauty all around us – as long as we know where to look."
The cover photo for this month features the newest addition to the public art collection – a 29-foot-tall and 49-foot-wide comic book graphic made up of Johnstown native and comics legend Steve Ditko's art featuring Spider-Man and Doctor Strange that was completed this summer and installed along Washington Street in the city by the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center.
Also on the cover are a group of young adults who volunteered to be part of a fashion photo shoot that uses some of the murals as backdrops.
In addition to the spotlight on public art, there are features on "glamping," Somerset County's elephant sanctuary, the best hiking and biking trails for the approaching autumn and more.
Other features to look for in the new edition include a story about touring a historical museum located nearby, review of the "Pecan Man" novel and what's cooking under the letter "N" this month.
"It's an edition full of inspiration and renovation and art," Riggs said.
Johnstown Magazine is a sister publication of The Tribune-Democrat and is available monthly by direct subscription.
Single copies are also sold in more than 40 retail partner stores and are available now.
