Nicolette Deyarmin, an employee of Westmont Hilltop School District, took this picture of the Conemaugh Gap overlook. Send your colorful fall photographs to Editor Chip Minemyer at cminemyer@tribdem.com to be used in an online gallery.
Beautiful colors of fall
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Trump's Johnstown visit confirmed for Tuesday; tickets online
- Details released for Trump's campaign stop in Johnstown
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Could red blotches have any relation to COVID?'
- Trump plans campaign rally at Johnstown airport
- PHOTO GALLERY | Big crowd welcomes Trump back to Johnstown
- Forest Hills schools closed Thursday with four cases of COVID-19, shifting to online learning
- Anti-Trump activist plans to burn flags at Cambria, Blair courthouses
- Two teens charged with terroristic threats
- WATCH VIDEO | Johnstown companies announce $130M in defense contracts
- 'Into the metaphysical': Black Raven shop opens in Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.