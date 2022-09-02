EBENSBURG, Pa. – Bishop Carroll Catholic High School students and staff raised more than $500 on Friday for the Luke Trotz Foundation.
The late St. Francis University esports director was a friend to Bishop Carroll and was instrumental in assisting in the establishment of the high school esports facility there.
Students and staff participated in a jean dress-down day and collected $513 to support the organization.
“It is great that we can support the ideals that Luke valued,” BC esports coach and chemistry teacher John Howard said in a statement. “He worked very hard and did so much to help us establish our growing programs here at BC. Giving back in Luke’s name is truly an honor.”
The foundation provides students with scholarships and other assistance. For more information, visit the organization’s Facebook page or the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies at www.cfalleghenies.org/honoring-luke-trotz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.