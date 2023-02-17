Darcey Livingston Rhoades has been promoted to vice president and head of U.S. Data Privacy for Bayer U.S. LLC.
Rhoades joined Bayer in 2009 as counsel with the U.S. Corporate Law team, and became an inaugural member of the U.S. Data Privacy Governance Committee in 2012; received promotions to Counsel II in 2012 and senior counsel in 2016; and in 2017, joined the U.S. Compliance team as director of U.S. Data Privacy, where she partnered with Global Data Privacy to co-author its first global data privacy policy and training program.
She also led Bayer's implementation of the first comprehensive state data privacy law in the U.S. and the integration of several acquisitions, and is leading a cross-functional project to implement five new comprehensive state data privacy laws, which are going into effect this year.
Rhoades was an associate in the corporate and securities practice of Pepper Hamilton LLP (now Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP) in Pittsburgh, and received her law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and her undergraduate degree in business administration/accounting and broadcast journalism from Washington and Lee University School of Law in Lexington, Virginia.
Based in Indianola, Allegheny County, she is a 1993 graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School and the daughter of David and Jean Livingston, of Westmont.
