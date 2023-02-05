BEDFORD, Pa. – Bedford County Commissioner Deb Baughman has announced a bid for what she said would be her second and final term.
Baughman said that she is seeking a second term to “finish projects, tackle additional challenges and prepare for a new generation of elected county leaders.”
“Being a commissioner is a complex and demanding job with a steep learning curve. After navigating the COVID pandemic during my first year, I have now hit my stride and feel a passion to continue my service to the people of Bedford County,” she said.
Baughman, a Democrat, said she has focused on broadband internet infrastructure development and has worked to create a three-phase master plan to improve high-speed broadband access. She said she is excited to continue the work if she is reelected.
“I believe that people in more rural areas of the county deserve the same opportunities for high-speed broadband as other residents,” Baughman said. “This is both a quality- of-life issue and an economic one. It is an expectation of modern life and comparable to rural electrification in the 1930s. I will not rest until the county is covered by accessible and affordable broadband.”
Baughman serves on numerous boards and committees including United Way of Bedford County, Bedford County Regional Education Foundation, Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission, Bedford County Development Association, Bedford-Somerset Developmental & Behavioral Health Services, South Central Counties Solid Waste Agency and Bedford County Area Agency on Aging. She sits on the Bedford County Airport Authority and is its past chair.
Baughman is a member of the Bedford County COVID-19 Advisory Committee, part of the PA Rural Health Initiative. She also is the chairwoman of the county’s prison board.
Baughman and her husband, John, are retired teachers and live in Saxton Borough. She has three sons and four granddaughters.
