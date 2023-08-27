SEWARD, Pa. – This is a battle for a good cause.
In recognition of National Recovery Month, FAVOR (Faces and Voices of Recovery) Western Pennsylvania, FAVOR Laurel Highlands and Indiana County Recovery Center will host their “Breaking Down the Borders” Battle of the Bands from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at United Youth Baseball Field, Route 56, Seward.
The all-ages event will feature bands competing for prize money, speakers, food vendors, a petting zoo, children’s activities and recovery information vendors.
“We’re doing this Battle of the Bands to hopefully expand our voice and get the word out on recovery because there’s all kinds of support,” said Jason Rilogio, executive director of FAVOR Laurel Highlands, which is set to open in October in Johnstown. “This is going to be a good time and it’s family-friendly. We’re hoping to engage a lot of the community.”
Regional bands battling it out will be Fall, The Platelets, Mike Williamson and Commissioners.
“We had nine bands submit demos, and from that, four were chosen,” Rilogio said.
A panel of judges will award $600 for first place, $400 for second, $300 for third and $200 for fourth.
“Between each set, there will be recovery speakers,” Rilogio said.
In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day on ThursdayAug. 31, people are encouraged to bring photos of familymembers and loved ones who have lost their battle with addiction to be placed on a remembrance wall.
There will be a special candlelight observance in their memory.
“We want to recognize it, and our first speaker is someone who lost a loved one to an overdose, and he will talk about that ,experience,” Rilogio said.
In addition, complimentary T-shirts and other swag will be given out.
“The more we talk about this, the less stigma there is attached to it,” Rilogio said.
“This is a safe space to ask any questions. We need to normalize the fact that there’s 23 million people in the country in recovery, so it’s not something to be ashamed of and there is help out there.”
Attendees should bring blankets and chairs for seating.
There is no admission fee.
For more information, call 724-676-2111, 814-659-7410 or 724-717-6492.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.