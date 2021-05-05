A basket raffle to benefit graduating Greater Johnstown students in the high school's vocational programs has nearly reached the $2,000 goal – but needs some help getting there before the effort ends Saturday, Salon Vizions owner Kathy Vizza said.
Her Lower Yoder Township business at 1758 Lyter Drive houses the baskets and she's happy to help.
"We're thrilled that we get to do this," Vizza said Wednesday. "The excitement is amazing among our customers and our employees."
There are more than 23 baskets available – with contents including items such as a Greater Johnstown High School jacket, picnic basket, shepherd's hooks for hanging baskets, flags made by the welding class, specialty wooden flower baskets made by the wood shop and Salon Vizions merchandise.
Tickets are three for $5 and 10 for $10, with the drawing at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The raffle is one of several fundraisers done throughout the year to support the School to Work Transition Grant fund through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, with the purpose of assisting graduating students who have chosen to enter the work force and need help to get started.
"When our students complete a career training program and are ready to enter the work force, they many times have expenses in buying tools, clothing and even licenses or certified testing," Greater Johnstown cosmetology teacher Nancy Behe said.
The scholarship helps offset some of those costs.
What inspired the grant was Behe's reflection on her own studies and her son's journey through a local electrical program.
Similar to how college-bound students receive financial assistance, the teacher wanted opportunities for vocational students.
Behe introduced the scholarship concept in 2019 to the vocational department, which approved the idea – and fundraising began.
To date, the scholarship has paid out more than $2,000 and there's been more than $1,500 collected this year.
Donations for the scholarship can also be made directly to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies noting the School to Work Transition Grant fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.