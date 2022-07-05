EBENSBURG, Pa. – A basket party to benefit Naythan Branas, of Johnstown, and his family will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 1 at Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg.

In March, Naythan was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.

Funds will be used to help defray medical costs and travel expenses.

Admission is $15 and in-cludes five raffle tickets, a meal and a Crohn’s awareness bracelet.

Additional raffle tickets will be sold at the event.

To donate a basket or make a monetary donation, call 814- 254-6563.

 

