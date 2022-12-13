JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A basket party to benefit Destiny Adams, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April at age 35, will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Rummel Church of the Brethren, 3432 Graham Ave., Windber.
A drawing will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday on Facebook Live, and basket pickup will follow until 5 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for one sheet or $20 for five sheets.
Those interested in donating a basket, gift card or monetary donation can call 814-341-7019.
