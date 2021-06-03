Greater Johnstown senior Sincerely Hardrick said she was thankful for Thursday’s in-person commencement ceremony at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“The pandemic hit us really hard, and to be able to have the opportunity to have an actual graduation ceremony and have our families here is great,” the graduate said.
The class of 2021 was the first from Greater Johnstown back in the arena since the COVID-19 virus began to affect the area. Their predecessors had commencement at Trojan Stadium last year.
“This is where my sister and my mom graduated, and it’s where I want to be,” senior Joseph Hines said.
He was also thankful for an in-person event this year, but noted the struggles that led up to the moment.
“I’m just glad it’s finally here,” he said.
His classmate Cameron Pennington agreed.
“For me, it’s actually a really big accomplishment,” he said.
Parents attending the ceremony, such as Pam and Jim Baumgardner, shared a similar sentiment.
“I just thought it would never happen with everything that went on last year,” Jim Baumgardner said. His wife added that they were “really glad” to be in the stands Thursday to watch their son, Andrew, receive his diploma.
Shannon Herdman was also happy to see her son, Caleb, walk. He’s her first child to graduate from high school, which made the moment all the more special, she said.
“I’m trying not to cry,” Herdman said.
The Greater Johnstown mother also acknowledged how “fulfilling” it was for not only her son, but also all of his classmates, to graduate given the circumstances of the past year.
The Greater Johnstown class of 2021 noted this as well with their motto: “We graduated despite a global pandemic. There’s nothing our class can’t do.”
Thursday’s event also featured a slideshow of the seniors displayed on the scoreboard and a slew of speakers from faculty members and administrators to students.
Mia Jordan, class president and valedictorian, addressed her peers about the pride they should take in their accomplishments and told them that they’ve helped change the stigma connected to attending Greater Johnstown. Jordan also reflected on the struggles of the last year, but said the students were now stronger, more mature and ready to take on the world.
“Tonight, celebrate,” she said. “Celebrate all your accomplishments and bask in this feeling. But tomorrow, go show the world what you can do.”
Other speakers included salutatorian Elaina Grosik, Superintendent Amy Arcurio and high school Principal Michael Dadey. The latter told the graduates that it was an exciting time for them and provided advice: Be bold, optimistic, confident, resilient and have faith in oneself.
Dadey recalled his own commencement more than two decades prior and encouraged the students to find what drives them in life while not being afraid to make adjustments or take different paths.
“My sincere hope is that all of you embrace life,” he said.
Dadey also advised the group to be “builders, not destroyers, of truth and civility.”
