CARROLLTOWN, Pa. – Crews from a half-dozen fire companies battled a barn fire early Tuesday near Carrolltown.
Cambria County 911 reported Patton, Carrolltown, Hastings, Spangler, Loretto and Nicktown fire companies were dispatched to the scene at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Carroll Road in East Carroll Township.
Emergency medical crews from Hastings Area Ambulance and Veterans Memorial Ambulance in Northern Cambria responded to the fire, but the 911 website shows no injured people were transported.
