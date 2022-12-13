JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Barefoot Mountain Photography will hold a pop-up photography studio on Friday and Saturday in downtown Johnstown.

There will be five backdrops/scenes available, and photos can be printed on the spot.

In addition, photos with Santa will be offered from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the gazebo in Central Park.

Sessions are by appointment only. To reserve a session, visit www.barefootmountainphoto.com.

Information: 814-421-2021.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

