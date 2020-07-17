Taverns and restaurants have new rules to follow thanks to a surge in coronavirus cases: No sitting at the bar. Dining room capacity reduced to 25%.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that bars and restaurants had to again scale back service due to spikes in COVID-19 cases, and local owners quickly acted.
Establishments had been trying to come back from a shutdown that lasted from mid-March through early June.
Restaurants’ dine-in service had been able to operate at 50% capacity starting June 5, but that’s now cut in half, in accordance with Wolf’s latest rule that went into effect Thursday.
The new mandate to operate at 25% reduces the Pike Inn’s 10 tables to three.
“We are totally fed up with Gov. Wolf,” Pike Inn owner Becky Wombacher said. “You get back up on your feet and they pull the rug out from under you again. I don’t understand why they are punishing our area. People aren’t dropping like flies here. Businesses should be treated county by county. It’s all political, too.”
Thursday afternoon, Cambria County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases among 781 additional cases statewide. Cambria County has recorded 153 cases and three deaths since the pandemic started. Statewide, there have been more than 95,000 cases and nearly 7,000 deaths.
Between taking takeout orders Thursday, Mike Ziants, owner of Big Dogz Grill on Bedford Street in Johnstown, said the number of tables at Big Dogz had already been reduced from 36 to 10.
“Gov. Wolf only gave us eight hours to get this completed,” Ziants said. “And forbidding people to sit at a bar shows his bias against people at a bar. What about diners?
“Other than that, adapting is not a problem for us, but it will be for many people.”
Wolf’s order requires customers who want to order alcoholic beverages to sit at table and order food as well. Area restaurants have adjusted their kitchen hours and have made adjustments with seating.
For the first time in nearly 29 years of owning Scott’s By Dam restaurant and bar on Market Street, Scott McLachlan said he called state representatives Thursday – to propose an alternative to Wolf’s newest rule.
“I’m not happy with that new rule, knocking us down to 25%,” he said. “If you run your business the right way, then you shouldn’t be punished. We did the social distancing, we took tables out and went to 50% capacity. We got punished for doing this.
“Meanwhile, grocery stores and Lowe’s can run full-tilt. But he’s picking on the beer industry. I sell enough food that I hope I can be OK. But I’m sweating bullets.”
McLachlan said that while a few customers have tried to buck the system, he pushes the state’s mask policy.
“The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PCLB) requires it, and this is my business,” McLachlan said. “It’s how I feed my family, so I push the mask policy.”
He said the PCLB should be tasked with punishing only those bars where the rules are violated.
“In some places people are elbow to elbow at the bars,” McLachlan said. “There are people saying, ‘We’ll do what we want to do’ – so Wolf has flexed his muscles with this new rule. But I think the Liquor Control Board could have stepped in and punished only the ones that weren’t abiding by the rules.”
Cambria Regional Chamber President Amy Bradley said she believes the Johnstown community has done an excellent job of supporting local restaurants and bars through the shutdown, and expects that support will continue.
“I think our restaurants did a really good job about being creative with curbside pickup,” she said. “I think we will see more of the same this time around.”
Bradley said the chamber plans to promote businesses through social media.
“We will be highlighting them and letting people know they are there and need our support,” she said.
