JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As book bans and attempted bans are on the rise across the country, some local groups and people are working to raise awareness about the need for free access to information and to promote books that have been banned both historically and recently.
Among the groups involved are Cambria County Library and Chameleon Bookstore in downtown Johnstown.
“We’re doing our little part,” Chameleon Bookstore owner Mike Messina said.
Every year, Messina displays banned books in his front window at 144 Gazebo Park – and for the past two years, he has organized a Culture Crawl through the city streets that aligns with the annual Banned Books Week during the last week of September. During that event, Messina holds a slam poetry gathering in front of his store and hosts readings of banned books inside.
When he hears of book-banning efforts, his thoughts go back to the Beat Generation of the 1950s, Messina said, adding that a group of authors, poets and rebels fought then for the right of individual expression.
One of the most famous book challenges in U.S. history was addressed during that era, involving Beat poet Allen Ginsberg’s “Howl.” In 1956, City Lights, of San Francisco, produced a book featuring that poem and others by Ginsberg.
The following year, publishers Lawrence Ferlinghetti and his partner Shigeyoshi Murao were arrested, and the book faced an obscenity trial in the People of the State of California v. Lawrence Ferlinghetti. The book was ultimately exonerated, the publishers were cleared of all charges and the opinion led to other previously censored books becoming available.
‘Why censorship is bad’
Now, topics involving LGBTQ people top the list for subject matter of books that have been banned in the past year, according to advocacy group PEN America, with the American Library Association reporting that 44% of book challenges take place in school libraries.
That subject is followed closely by books with protagonists or prominent secondary characters of color, sexual content, race and racism, and religious minorities.
Ashley Flynn, Cambria County Library director, pointed out how alienating it feels to those who identify with any of those groups when such books are targeted for bans – or when they are outright attacked. She said that when she hears books singled out for these reasons, it upsets her.
“You’re saying those people are invalid,” Flynn said.
Cambria County Library curates displays and hosts numerous activities for national Banned Books Week. This year’s ALA theme was “Books Unite Us, Censorship Divides Us.”
The library provides opportunities for patrons to explore works that have been censored.
A special addition in September was a crowd-sourced poem created by submitted lines from the community about banned books.
Flynn said she and the library staff are in favor of free access to information and happy to help people make their own informed opinions by guiding them through any materials.
“For us, that’s why censorship is bad,” Flynn said.
She noted that sometimes people are surprised by what books have been banned, especially classics and well-loved stories. Some on the list of most-challenged books during the past 20 years include “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Of Mice and Men” and the Harry Potter series, according to the American Library Association. Others include the children’s series “Captain Underpants,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Hate U Give.”
Flynn said ideas of what’s appropriate fall on a spectrum – just because one person doesn’t like a book doesn’t mean it should be taken from others.
“It is important to recognize that books available in schools, whether in a school or classroom library, or as part of a curriculum, were selected by librarians and educators as part of the educational offerings to students,” PEN America’s “Banned in the USA” report says. “Book bans occur when those choices are overridden by school boards, administrators, teachers, or even politicians, on the basis of a particular book’s content.”
‘Never been an issue’
The national issue has largely been a non-factor at local schools and college campuses, leaders reported. Many administrators stated that their districts have not had any challenges to books or curriculum material from parents, community members, students or faculty in recent years.
“We are fortunate to have not had this issue at Forest Hills at this point,” said Rebecca Roberts, Forest Hills High School’s academic achievement principal.
“That’s never been an issue we’ve faced in my time here and that goes back to 2011,” said Conemaugh Valley School District Superintendent Shane Hazenstab.
The same goes for Greater Johnstown, Ferndale Area, Richland and several other area school districts, according to district leaders, as well as Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Hazenstab said his district is willing to work with a student or family if they do have an objection to any material or a speaker at an assembly or in a classroom, but has not dealt with that recently. He wondered whether these national issues take more time to trickle down to smaller areas, such as the Johnstown region.
Regionally, the topic of controversial books was addressed at Hollidaysburg Area School District when a junior-high teacher brought the book “Gender Queer” – a focal point of much controversy – to her classroom and left it on her desk. After the novel garnered attention, she was asked by administrators to remove it – and a letter addressing the matter was sent to parents.
In that correspondence, district Superintendent Robert Gildea stressed that the book had never been part of the school’s curriculum or library circulation and wasn’t read to or shared with any students.
Similarly, in 2019, the Westmont Hilltop school board considered removing “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” from its list of suggested summer reading materials for students.
According to a Tribune-Democrat article from that time, the group had received objections regarding the “foul language it contains ... its profane use of God’s name ... and complaints that it includes a negative portrayal of a character with autism or a similar disorder.” The issue was brought to a vote at a May meeting and the group voted 6-2 with one absence to keep the book.
School board member Rebecca Webb – who voted to keep the novel on the list – said at the time that schools need to teach students “to grow and think critically, not to shelter them from what is different.”
That is a common thread for many who work to raise awareness against censorship.
Flynn provided the example of the handful of Dr. Seuss books that received attention in spring 2021 for troubling aspects, such as racially stereotypical depictions of characters.
The Seuss estate announced then that six books, none of which were the most popular of the author’s works, were being discontinued for those reasons.
Flynn said at that time that two of the books in question were still in Cambria County Library’s circulation and she wrestled with whether or not to pull them. Ultimately, she didn’t, because there was an increase in public interest to examine the stories.
“People wanted to look at these books to see what is the controversy,” Flynn said.
She added that if the books were pulled, then that itself would be censorship. Instead, the stories can become “a tool to learn from” for individuals and families.
“For us, the issue of access is very important, and to have a diverse collection that meets the needs of everybody is critical to our mission,” Flynn said.
‘It’s about culture’
Messina pays close attention to the topic of banned books, and when he comes across another targeted title, he researches it and works to bring copies into his store in order to provide access.
“For the average person, we should be able to read anything we want,” he said.
The bookshop owner noted that in some cases, material should be screened for age- appropriate content, but otherwise he believes people still deserve access to whatever they choose.
“It’s not just about reading,” Messina said. “It’s about culture.”
The most concerning part of the recent push to ban books for Christi Buker, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Library Association, which represents public, school and academic libraries, is that “now, more than ever in history ... groups (are) pushing their ideology and trying to restrict access based on their ideology.”
She said she’s encountered some groups that have lists of books they want banned and that encourage people to go to their local libraries to request the material’s removal.
Buker noted that having only one ideology represented limits exploration of the world and said that’s why it’s “even more important for use to read more broadly.”
As for why these issues are on the rise, she said political polarization and “my-way’s-the-only-way” thinking are to blame.
“Just because they exist and are different doesn’t mean they should be removed from others,” Buker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.