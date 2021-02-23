Rules have changed to prioritize the smallest and neediest companies in line to receive a Paycheck Protection Program loan.
The Biden administration on Monday changed rules for the program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. The smallest companies have sometimes struggled to obtain aid from the federal relief effort in previous rounds.
Local banks and lenders are adapting to the last-minute shifts.
The changes include a new way to calculate loans for self-employed people and a 14-day exclusive window for applications from businesses with fewer than 20 employees.
“We are getting in position now, just trying to know how it will impact our customers,” Tara Shaffer, AmeriServ Financial senior vice president said.
“It seems our pipeline of customers is already under that 20-employee limit. Bigger companies jumped on it earlier in the process. So we expect implementation of the new rules to go smoothly.”
With the passage of the second federal COVID stimulus bill earlier this year, another round of PPP loans and other resources became available for businesses.
The latest PPP, which began Jan. 11 and runs through the end of March, has already paid out $133.5 billion in loans, about half of the $284 billion allocated by Congress, with an average loan under $74,000.
Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, has scheduled a town hall to make sure local businesses have a fair shot at funding.
“We saw last year how quickly similar funding programs ran out of money and how big corporations took advantage of the program leaving little for actual small businesses,” Burns said in a press release.
“This time around, I want to make sure that doesn’t happen and make sure our local business owners know exactly how they can access these critical resources.”
Burns has partnered with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Western Pennsylvania District Office to discuss information related to PPP, COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans and other resources.
The virtual town hall is scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday.
The town hall also will be streamed live on Burns’ Facebook page. Businesses with questions should contact his Ebensburg district office at 814-472-8021.
