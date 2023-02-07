Celebrate Mardi Gras without having to leave Johnstown.
Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance will host its Mardi Gras-themed Fat Friday fundraiser Feb. 17 at the Richland Township Fire Department banquet hall, 1321 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
Doors open at 5 p.m., and a catered dinner, provided by Flair of Country, will follow at 6:15 p.m.
Organizers call the event Fat Friday – a spinoff of Fat Tuesday – because the local event is held prior to the start of the Lenten season.
Fat Tuesday is traditionally the day before Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Christian observance of Lent.
“This is our 16th annual event, and it’s our major fundraiser of the year,” said Mary Borkow, alliance president.
“People start asking a year in advance on when the event will be because they enjoy it so much.”
Because the evening has a Mardi Gras theme, attendees will receive Mardi Gras beads when they arrive.
“The dress is casual, but people have the option to dress in a Mardi Gras theme,” Borkow said.
The $100 tickets include dinner, an open bar and an opportunity to win a number of prizes, including $10,000 on a reverse raffle.
The $30 tickets include dinner, an open bar and a chance at a variety of prizes.
The event also will feature a 50/50, pull-tabs and a basket raffle featuring 40 baskets donated by local community members and businesses.
“There’s an opportunity to win numerous cash prizes,” Borkow said.
“There’s so much going on that night, and it’s going to be great.”
Entertainment will be provided by Johnstown-based band That Oldies Band, who will play a variety of dance music.
“This band is so much fun, and people really like them,” Borkow said.
Proceeds will go toward restoration of the Roxbury Bandshell.
To date, $600,000 has been invested in the restoration project.
“We’re working on refurbishing the interior,” Borkow said.
“We’re also working on securing an endowment so that we can have this go in to perpetuity.”
Plans are in the works to install a seasonal canopy over the bandshell stage to protect performers from the rain and sun.
Funds also will be used for the ongoing maintenance of the bandshell.
The event typically attracts between 400 to 500 people yearly.
“We always have a full house, it’s a sellout crowd,” Borkow said.
“Anyone who attends for the very first time should expect to have such a blast that they will look forward to it every year. Once you attend once, you are hooked because it’s so much fun.”
Mark Lux will serve as master of ceremonies.
Dan and Sue Heller, of Windber, are co-chairs of the fundraiser.
It’s recommended that tickets be purchased in advance by calling 814-509-6623 or emailing tweekerdan@comcast.net.
A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
For more information, visit www.roxburybandshell.com.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.