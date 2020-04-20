Three decades of Shakespeare is coming right into your living rooms.
As part of its 30th anniversary celebration, Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company will present an 18-show marathon of performances beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday on Atlantic Broadband Channel 9.
The marathon coincides with Shakespeare's birthday.
Laura Gordon, artistic director of the Band of Brothers, said Atlantic Broadband has recorded Stackhouse Park performances and broadcasted them for many years, and now seemed like a great time to re-air the shows with people stuck at home.
"The Royal Shakespeare Company is doing the same thing, so I thought if they can do it, we can do it and it would be a good thing," she said.
"We contacted Atlantic Broadband to get the marathon going and they've agreed to run it."
Scheduled performances include "MacBeth" from 1991; "As You Like It" from 2001; "Romeo and Juliet" from 2004; "Love’s Labour’s Lost" from 2005; "The Two Gentlemen of Verona" from 2006; "Othello" from 2007; "The Merchant of Venice" from 2008 (on tape); "The Merry Wives of Windsor" from 2009; "The Taming of the Shrew" from 2010; "Coriolanus" from 2011; "Julius Caesar" from 2012 "Twelfth Night" from 2013; "The Winter’s Tale" from 2014; "The Tempest" from 2015; "Much Ado About Nothing" from 2016; "Hamlet" from 2017; "King Lear" from 2018; and "Cymbeline" from 2019.
"I have a few more that I'll be sending down to them as well," Gordon said.
High school students are invited to watch the performances as part state core curriculum, which requires students to see a recorded or live production and then evaluate and interpret it.
"It's pretty exciting," Gordon said. "I've spoken to Bishop McCort, Westmont and working with Richland, so it's becoming an amazing thing. This also would be great for at-home schooling for parents to sit down and watch a show with their kids."
For those who don't receive the television channel, performances are being uploaded to Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company's YouTube channel.
"I'm hoping these shows reach out and give some humanity to the audience to see all these beautiful pieces with rich language that have transcended all these years," Gordon said. "Maybe we can watch these and forget a little bit about where we are now."
In addition, Band of Brothers will hold readings and a virtual toast through Zoom at 5 p.m. Thursday to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
Those interested in joining can email Gordon at wlmshakspr@aol.com to learn how to get involved with the celebration.
For more information, visit www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.
