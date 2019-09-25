Good grief!
Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company will present the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and 4 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in the auditorium at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, 101 Community College Way, Richland Township.
The family-friendly production tells the story of Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang going through an average day.
“This brings all the attributes and characteristics of each character to life,” said Doug Meagher, director of the play, who also plays Snoopy. “Charlie Brown is the blockhead who can’t do anything right, Lucy just knows it all, Linus has a very close relationship with his blanket, Schroeder is just obsessed with music, Sally just loves being cute and is kind of spacey and Snoopy is more human than he is dog.”
Music, under the direction of Jeff Webb, is featured throughout the show and represents each of the characters, including “The Doctor Is In,” “My Blanket and Me,” “Beethoven Day” and “Suppertime.”
“There’s a ton of music in the show, but in between them there’s interactions that you might expect with the characters,” Meagher said. “We’ve stayed true to the original text, it was brought to Broadway this way.”
The cast is made up of six actors seasoned Band of Brothers performers who were handpicked by Meagher for the production.
“I knew all of their capabilities and I’ve worked with every one of them in the past and I knew how they’d bring the characters to life and make them their own,” he said.
“Everyone is really excited.”
For audiences, Meagher said the show will take them back to their childhood and remind them what they loved about Charlie Brown.
“Most people at some point have watched Charlie Brown, so it’ll be great to see it as a live performance,” he said. “Most, if not all, of these songs will be unknown to people, so we hope to expose them to a whole new array of music based on these loved characters.”
Following the Oct. 5 matinee, children in the audience will be invited on stage for a firsthand theater experience.
“Part of our mission at Band of Brothers is education, so they’ll get a closer look at the stage, what’s backstage and meet the characters,” Meagher said. “Hopefully it’ll make an impression on a child, and years from now they’ll look back and fondly recall that time they saw Charlie Brown.”
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and military.
They can be purchased in advance online at www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org or at the door.
