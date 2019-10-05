The Johnstown Unit of the NAACP is planning its annual Freedom Fund Banquet to celebrate more than 100 years of affiliation with the national organization.
A reception is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. before the banquet program at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Holiday Inn ballroom on Market Street in downtown Johnstown.
Tickets are $50.
The keynote speaker will be Leah P. Hollis, associate professor in the Community College Leadership Program at Morgan State University in Baltimore.
Hollis has done extensive research on bullying in higher education and has written several books on the topic. She plans to address how aggression and incivility affect workplaces.
The Johnstown chapter of the NAACP is also seeking nominees for the 2018 Freedom Awards, which are presented to individuals and companies or organizations who have contributed to the community with diligent support of human rights and diversity. The three categories are adult, youth and company/organization.
To learn more about corporate sponsorships, purchase tickets or make a nomination for the 2019 Freedom Awards, call or text 814-341-5111 and 814-535-6937.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.