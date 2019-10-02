Balance Restaurant, one of the most popular dining establishments in downtown Johnstown, plans to soon expand.
On Wednesday, the co-owners – Mike Artim and Amanda Artim – announced the purchase of the building adjacent to Balance, a vacant property most recently known as the Mission Inn, 417 Main St., in a deal brokered by Bill Trevorrow from CCN Real Estate.
Additional space will be used for receptions, live music, business meetings and customers on busy nights.
The Artims acquired the property, in part, to still be able to provide service to diners on nights when the restaurant is rented for special events.
For example, Balance is booked six times over the next 4 1/2 weeks, which will close the doors to day-to-day guests looking to stop in for drinks or meals.
There is “a demand that exceeds our existing location,” as Mike Artim said.
“People do rent out the current space right now,” Amanda Artim said. “But then it limits our everyday customer and our everyday guest, so we want to make sure that we’re able to provide the ultimate experience for both our larger parties as well as our individual guests on a day-to-day basis.”
Details about the menu, interior design and possible name for the expanded area are still being worked out. An opening is planned for early 2020.
