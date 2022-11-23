EBENSBURG, Pa. – One of three Johnstown woman in custody after being accused of assaulting a school bus matron had her bail reduced in Cambria County court Wednesday.
Kashonda Shavonne Roberts, 34, appeared in court Wednesday with attorney John Messina to ask President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III for a reduction in bail,which was originally set at $125,000.
Roberts told the court that she had five children that she needed to find care for. Her bail was reduced to $20,000 and 10% will need to be posted for her to be released. If she is released, she will be placed on pre-trial services.
She is scheduled to enter a plea on Jan. 4.
Roberts, Zaneta L. McDowell, 29, and Rose Lee Hughes, 29, allegedly boarded a school bus on Oct. 26 at a bus stop in Johnstown’s Solomon Homes complex and repeatedly punched a bus matron in the head and face.
The attack was captured by a bus security camera and the bus matron was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
McDowell’s bond was reduced Tuesday to $4,000. Hughes fled to Philadelphia and is currently wanted by authorities.
