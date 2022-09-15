JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Starting Friday evening, community members can celebrate all things bacon at the Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department location at 631 Lamberd Ave. in Geistown Borough.
The seventh annual Fall’in Baconfest starts at 5 p.m. and features eight food trucks, six snack vendors, live music and much more.
“I like to put on a nice party,” organizer Andi Cveykus said.
It was her idea, in collaboration with Geistown Borough, to start Baconfest.
The concept stemmed from a discussion about appetizers she had with her brother, who suggested she bring candied bacon to a party.
The dish was such a hit that it spawned the festival.
Cveykus, the Richland fire company fundraising coordinator, plans the event with Geistown Borough Mayor Kim Mock.
The pair said the festival has grown every year, and the upcoming celebration is no different.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s really nice when you see it come together,” Mock said.
Cveykus agreed.
She said it takes a lot of time and organization, but “it’s definitely a lot of fun,” and she likes seeing people come out to support Baconfest.
Friday’s event starts at 5 p.m. with several new food vendors, a car show, and Undercover is playing from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday’s festivities start at 11 a.m. with 45 craft vendors, a bacon-eating contest at 5 p.m., Still Rocking performing from 1 to 4 p.m. and The Wednesdays playing from 6 to 9 p.m.
During both days, food vendors will supply crowds with all types of bacon-related food items, and Hogue’s Fun Factory will have family-friendly activities.
Cveykus said the vendors enjoy creating menus centered around bacon, and even the bakeries get in on the fun – one this year is bringing bacon cannolis.
Mock said she’s looking forward to “people getting together in the community and having a good time.”
“It’s been so long since we’ve been really able to do that,” she said.
