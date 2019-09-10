All things bacon will take center stage at this event.
Geistown Borough and Richland Township Fire Department will host the fourth annual Fall’in Baconfest from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Geistown Fire Station, 631 Lamberd Ave., Johnstown.
It will include craft and food vendors, beer tastings, a classic car show, live musical entertainment, children’s activities and a bacon-eating contest.
“This has really grown tremendously over the years,” Andi Cveykus, fundraising coordinator with Richland Township Fire Department. “This year we’ve made adjustments; we have parking available at the Bel Air Plaza and we’ll have a shuttle both Friday and Saturday.”
Johnstown Street Survivors will host a car show from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Family Video.
On hand will be seven food trucks all cooking up bacon-related cuisine.
“They really knock it out of the park, they come up with some great creations using bacon,” Cveykus said. “It’s amazing what they do. They are excited each year to come up with these different ideas.”
Friday’s entertainment will be provided by Dead Irish Blues from 6 to 9 p.m.
A craft and vendor fair will be held from 11 a.m. until dusk Saturday in the station’s side yard.
A highlight of the event will be the bacon-eating contest at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“This is unreal, and people up to the time of the contest want to be a part of it,” Cveykus said. “I try to get 10 to 12 people.”
Organizers cook up 30 pounds of bacon, which is provided by Market Basket, and contests have three minutes to chow down on as much as they can.
“Along with bragging rights, the winner gets a trophy and a 10-pound box of bacon,” Cveykus said.
Deadline to register is Friday by emailing Cveykus at acveykus@richlandfire.com. Participants must be 18 years and older, and are required to sign a waiver.
Saturday’s musical entertainment will be provided by Tom Katz from 1 to 4 p.m. and Even The Odds from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tall Pines Distillery and B & L Wineries will be on hand offering samples.
Hogue’s Fun Factory will be providing activities for children both days of the event.
“This is a nice, fun community event and everyone loves bacon,” Cveykus said. “It’s at the tail end of summer before the season changes, so people can come out, have a good time and meet up with neighbors.”
There is no admission fee.
