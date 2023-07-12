JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – To celebrate its 10th anniversary of serving the community, the Cambria County Backpack Project is holding an event at 11:30 a.m. July 20.
The celebration will take place at the Highlands Regional Park in Richland Township.
Every weekend the Backpack Project serves more than 550 children a week in 10 school districts across Cambria County.
The group has recently earned its 501(c)(3) status and launched a new logo and mission statement.
For more information, contact CCBP Director Kristen Villarrial at ccbpdirector@thelearninglamp.org or call 814-262-0732, ext. 247.
