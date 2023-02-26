HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Backpack Project will participate in an anti-hunger event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
The Legislative Lunch and Learn, hosted by The Pennsylvania Hunger Action Coalition, will take place in the East Wing Rotunda inside the Capitol Building in Harrisburg.
Participating groups will discuss the pending crisis and what the state can do to help.
"The timing of this event could not be more urgent with Pennsylvania facing a 'hunger cliff' that threatens to increase food insecurity among residents and potentially overburden the state’s charitable food network," a release said.
COVID-19 pandemic-era emergency payments through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are set to end Tuesday.
That means the state will get roughly $200 million less in federal food assistance benefits each month and that will impact 1.9 million Pennsylvanians.
Each household receiving SNAP benefits is estimated to lose around $95 in benefits per month.
"Everyone deserves affordable access to healthy and nutritious food," the Hunger Coalition said. "But in Pennsylvania, hunger remains an epidemic, with nearly one in 10 residents facing food insecurity. One in 8 children are food insecure. Hundreds of thousands of senior citizens qualify for the state’s meal delivery program but don’t get the food boxes."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.