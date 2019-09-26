A nonprofit founded to ensure at-risk children don’t go hungry on weekends across the southern half of Cambria County fed 453 children over the 2018-19 school year – another new record, its latest report shows.
More than 22,000 items donated and 53,106 pounds of additional food purchased enabled The Cambria County Backpack Project to pack 14,766 bags full of ready-to-eat food over the past year, the nonprofit’s latest figures show.
The project’s coordinator, Kylee Doyle, said the continuously growing awareness about the project is making a difference.
“We have tons of groups who want to volunteer and host fundraisers for the project,” Doyle said.
A dozen referral agencies – six of them schools and the rest local nonprofits who serve or support children in need daily – have become partners in The Backpack Project, while businesses, community members and churches continue to do their part by holding food drives.
Referral agencies – the schools included – identify children in need by looking for warning signs that they might be going hungry after school and on weekends.
A child might be hoarding food from school to take home, complaining about stomach problems or seeking food for siblings, Doyle said.
Under The Learning Lamp, The Backpack Project was founded in 2013 to ensure the region’s neediest aren’t going hungry at home.
“One in five kids in Cambria County aren’t sure where their next meal is coming from,” Doyle said, citing recent according to the national hunger relief nonprofit Feeding America.
“We’re working really hard to change that statistic.”
The nonprofit is bringing back an annual fundraiser in October to support its efforts.
The second annual Fight Childhood Hunger Food Truck Festival will be held Oct. 5 at Peoples Natural Gas Park.
Proceeds from each $5 admission fee will provide a child with six ready-to-eat meals, Doyle said.
Five food trucks are currently expected to be parked at the park, offering barbecue, specialty wraps, beer cheese fries and Mediterranean, as well as other fare.
On this year’s vendor list are Backroads Concessions, Firehouse Subs, Grumbling Gypsies, Rayne’s Backyard BBQ and Speal’s on Wheels.
Three live bands – Mary Jo Swank, Afro N’At and Flying Blind – will perform throughout the day.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CambriaCountyBackpackProject.
