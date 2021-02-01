Shaun Dougherty fumbled over his words a bit and then let out a long sigh.
A few minutes later, he did it again, feeling momentarily disheartened after suffering one of the worst setbacks in his years of advocating for victims of childhood sexual abuse.
And it was all because of what is being described as human error and a bureaucratic oversight.
In the upcoming May 18 primary, Pennsylvanians were likely going to vote on a proposed state constitutional amendment that would create a two-year retroactive window during which alleged victims could file civil claims even if the statute of limitations already expired.
All amendments must pass the General Assembly during two consecutive two-year sessions before appearing on a ballot for voters. The referendum question had been approved during the previous session. But Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar’s office never advertised the amendment last session, therefore it cannot be brought up for second votes in the Senate and House of Representatives during 2021-22. The mistake was discovered in recent days.
So – in all likelihood – the earliest the public could vote on the amendment is now 2023, provided it passes the General Assembly twice.
“It is the most basic thing,” said Dougherty, a Westmont resident and member of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests board of directors. “It is the most basic, basic part of the whole project. It is the most mundane basic thing. I was as hopeful last night as I have ever been in this whole fight, and it’s gone in a flash. I’ll still be suiting back up. Now the thought of having to wait two years for a constitutional amendment is unacceptable.”
In frustration, Dougherty added: “It’s dead. It’s law. Law is law. It’s dead. Everything is done. Gone. We were on the verge of victory. We were on the absolute verge of victory. And we’re back to square one.”
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, verbally lashed out at Boockvar, a Democrat, who announced her resignation effective Friday.
“It is completely unconscionable, the gross negligence of the secretary of state, to neglect one of her most basic duties for the citizens of Pennsylvania,” Langerholc said. “It is unbelievable. That’s a slap in the face to the survivors and victims of abuse. I am just disgusted. This issue was of paramount importance. We have worked on this issue for so long.”
House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton has proposed using an emergency provision to fast-track a proposed amendment, a process that requires two-thirds votes of both chambers. That would enable the referendum to appear on the primary ballot.
“That’s going to be part of the conversation going forward now,” Langerholc said. “We just got this information (Monday) afternoon. We will be meeting here, and I’m sure we’ll be discussing what path we’re going to take here and if there’s any way to come back and get this. But, as of now, what we’re hearing from our legal counsel is that it is a fatal flaw to the process. We’re able to look at ways to maybe get this done.”
Attorney Richard Serbin, who has represented victims of clergy sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown and across the commonwealth since the 1980s, called the mistake “disgraceful.”
“The hearts of these survivors are just going to break when they see this,” Serbin said. “It’s just inexcusable.”
Serbin and Dougherty have both called upon the General Assembly to approve a retroactive window without going through the constitutional amendment process. “I think that the legislation could do the right thing and pass a new bill that would not require this issue to be resolved in two legislative sessions.”
In 2016, the state released a grand jury report detailing decades of abuse within the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese, a document that included details about Dougherty’s own abuse, albeit with a redacted name.
That investigation led to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro issuing a separate grand jury report into six other dioceses – Allentown, Scranton, Erie, Pittsburgh, Greensburg and Harrisburg. In regards to the error that will keep the question off the next primary ballot, a spokesman for the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese responded: “The Bishops of Pennsylvania have been neutral on a proposed constitutional amendment as long as public and private institutions would be treated equally. The Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown has provided services for victims and survivors of child sexual abuse and will continue to do so.”
