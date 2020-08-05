An area charitable organization is giving students a leg up on the upcoming school year.
The Johnstown Salvation Army will hold a Back-to-School Supplies Drive for children in grades one through 12 from Aug. 19 to 21 by appointment only.
“In years past, we’ve always done a back-to-school handout for lower income families in need, and this year we had a donor from our Pittsburgh office who donated some backpacks and supplies,” said Salvation Army Capt. Erin Smullen.
“We still want to give children these supplies even if school ends up virtual or in person, they’ll have what they need to learn.”
Children will receive a backpack full of supplies that include items such as pens and pencils, crayons, glue, folders, notebooks, a small calculator, scissors and a disposable face mask.
“We have 50 sets of supplies, so once they are gone, we don’t have the resources to get any more,” Smullen said.
Parents or guardians interested in getting their child a backpack should call the Salvation Army office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 814-539-3110 to schedule an appointment for pickup.
“You need to be a Johnstown resident in a 15901 to 15909 ZIP code,” Smullen said.
“You’ll need to have a valid email so we can confirm the pickup time, and we need to know the number of children, gender, age category and grade.”
Pickup will be done at the Salvation Army office at 576 Vine St., downtown Johnstown.
Smullen said the hope is they can give students the basic resources they need to further their education.
“We know that education is key to having a productive adulthood, so our goal is always to get these basic school supplies in to the hands of children who really need them,” she said.
“We want them to learn at their best ability.”
