PORTAGE – Take a leisurely stroll and get lost in a sea of sunflowers.
Golden Farms, at 1146 Munster Road, has opened up its sunflower fields to the public and inviting people to stop by and walk the six acres of 120,000 flowers or take some pictures with family and friends.
"We were looking for more ways to get people to come out to the farm," said Andy Golden, farm owner. "We decided to do a sunflower field and open it up for free because everybody has been stuck indoors. This gets them out of their houses and getting some fresh air and enjoying nature."
Farm owner Vince Golden said years ago he grew hundreds of acres of sunflowers, but up until this year they hadn't grown any in about 10 years.
"It really does people good to get out here with their children and grandchildren to walk around the open without masks on," he said.
He said they staggered the planting of the sunflowers and started as early as they could in May waiting weeks in between plantings before doing another section.
"We should have blooms clear into September," Vince Golden said. "We took a risk planting early because we could still get a frost, but it ended up paying off so we can get people out here earlier."
Andy Golden said they've cut the grass through the fields to make for easier walking and guests are welcome to have a picnic on the grounds.
"We also have a goat and potbellied pig they can pet and feed," he said.
On Sept. 12, the farm plans to host a local gym in offering a free yoga session and workout amongst the sunflowers.
"Wilmore Dam is just down the hill and there are logging trails you can hike to and back, so there's just a lot of outdoor things that you can do here that people aren't aware of that you can enjoy for free," Andy Golden said.
He said about 50% of the people coming to see the sunflowers are from the Pittsburgh area.
"It's refreshing to get out here to the country where you're not as close to people and can social distance," Andy Golden said. "The other 50% are local. We get tons of photographers coming out here taking high school and family pictures."
Within the past week the farm has started allowing RVs to park in a grassy area on the upper park of the field.
"We've had people from eastern Pennsylvania and other states as far as California and Alaska, and it's free for them to park," Andy Golden said. "They're hearing about us through a very robust marketing plan on social media and other sites."
Once the sunflowers are done blooming, they are harvested to make sunflower oil for cooking or used for bird seed.
The sunflower fields are open daily from sunrise to sunset.
"I've received so many thank-yous from people who are so grateful that we've given them this opportunity," Vince Golden said.
Opening up the sunflower fields also increases awareness for Innovative Extracts, a business started in 2019 that sells a full range of cannabidiol (CBD) oils and products on the farm.
"If we can keep the interaction with people, I think this is something we will continue to do free and probably expand upon next year," Andy Golden said. "We want to be a successful business but also give back to the community. We want this to be a hub where people can learn about where their food comes from and also how to live a happy, healthy life and get back in touch with nature."
For more information, visit www.ie-cbd.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.