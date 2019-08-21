Sue Sheehan on Monday officially became the regional director of audience development for The Tribune-Democrat and The Cumberland (Md.) Times-News.
The Upper Yoder Township resident will oversee the newspapers’ circulation departments, including handling issues related to newspaper delivery, subscriptions and the Newspapers in Education program. In her first few weeks on the job, she said, she plans “to do a lot of observing, just to see how everything’s handled.”
“To be honest with you,” she said, “even though I have all this experience, it’s going to be a learning experience for me. I need to take time and see how everything’s going – how all the subscribers are handled, make sure that everything’s being handled customer service-wise and that we’re meeting their expectations.”
It’s Sheehan’s second stint at The Tribune-Democrat. She previously worked for the newspaper from 1988 to 2006.
“I’m back to my old stomping grounds,” she said Wednesday, adding that she has met many familiar faces in her first few days on the job. “I feel comfortable. I’m sure a lot has changed, but I’m sure a lot is the same.”
Sheehan was hired by The Tribune-Democrat in 1988 as a district sales manager and worked for the newspaper for the next 17 years, rising in 1997 to become the assistant director of the circulation department, before leaving in 2006 to take a job at The Daily American, a newspaper based in Somerset.
There, she sold advertisements and helped launch Our Town, a weekly newspaper focused on Johnstown news.
Rob Forcey, publisher of The Tribune-Democrat and The Cumberland Times-News, said he “can’t wait to see what new ideas (Sheehan) brings today.”
“We are excited about Sue joining us on our team,” he said, citing her local knowledge and her extensive experience in the newspaper business as two of her major strengths.
Sheehan said that The Tribune-Democrat will continue organizing community events such as Morley’s Run, an annual 5- or 10-mile race through Johnstown, and Ice FunFest Johnstown, an annual winter festival featuring ice sculpture displays and live music.
“I think we need to give back to the community, to our subscribers, and offer events for them,” she said.
