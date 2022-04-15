MEYERSDALE, Pa. – The sight of a tiny Western Maryland locomotive emerging from a miniature mountain is a sign of spring in Meyersdale.
Meyersdale Area Historical Society volunteer Dennis Stevanus spent recent weeks ensuring it could happen, sprucing up the tiny towns that surround the track and making sure its model trains were ready to run for the group's 2022 opening earlier this month.
Inside a visitors center and museum built within a former train station for the Western Maryland Railway, historical society staff have three operating displays – the largest of which spans more than 25 feet and travels past a miniature Main Street, farmland, a coal yard and water tank.
The trains and others like them were once displayed by area train buffs, but were donated to the historical group decades ago, Manager Karen Oaks said.
Piece by piece, Stevanus said he has been working to upgrade the sets – and the experience – to enable visitors to get a closer look at more of the antique sets and their surroundings.
That includes giving the townsfolk and small buildings – which include a town post office and a miniature Max's Furniture store – new coats of paint.
"We are also working on plans to construct new display cases enabling our guests to have a closer view of our antique sets,” he said.
The largest display spans an L-shaped board.
The second operates with a larger "G scale" train on one line, with an additional village and bridge, while the third will soon be converted to a smaller "HO scale" to display a full collection of miniature trains, he said in a statement this week.
The Historical Society's center, which is open seven days a week, includes the train room and free-of-charge museum as well as a gift shop that caters to tourists and Great Allegheny Passage travelers, who Oaks said comprise the largest percentage of their visitors.
In addition to train-themed shirts and caps, the visitors center also has bike tire patch kits and other supplies that cyclists often need on their journey.
But the train room – built inside a wing of the station designed to look like a rail car and train stop – remains very popular, she said.
They've become part of the museum's history, too.
Stevanus said he's researching the older trains to providing more information to our guests "about these antiques while also showing how the trains have developed over the years."
The 527 Main St. society's station is open seven days a week from April to October.
