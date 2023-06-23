JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Stiletto Network will hold its Walk a Mile In My Shoes event beginning at 4 p.m. July 8 at the Roxbury Park, Franklin Street, Johnstown.
The event is to raise awareness of domestic violence. The walk will begin at 5 p.m.
It will include survivor’s stories, musical entertainment, a basket raffle and food.
Cost is $25 for registration, an event T-shirt and parking, or $15 for registration and parking. Proceeds benefit the Women’s Help Center and Victim Services Inc.
Information: 814-241-9004 or give.cfalleghenies.org/event/the-stiletto-networks-walk-a-mile-in-my-shoes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.