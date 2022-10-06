JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Stiletto Network will hold its Walk a Mile In My Shoes event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Roxbury Bandshell in Johnstown's Roxbury Park.
The walk is to raise awareness of domestic violence and homelessness. Survivors will share their stories, and there will be a brief discussion on self-defense. The walk will begin at 5 p.m.
Cost is $25 for registration, an event T-shirt and parking, or $15 for registration and parking. Proceeds benefit the Women’s Help Center.
Information: 814-241-9004 or give.cfalleghenies.org/event/the-stiletto-networks-walk-a-mile-in-my-shoes-2022/e429325.
