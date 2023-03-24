JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania will celebrate a year of achievement.
The organization will hold its Awards of Distinction event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. May 10 at PPG Science Pavilion at the Carnegie Science Center, 1 Allegheny Ave., Pittsburgh.
“This event allows us to honor inspirational women who are excellent leaders in their respective fields,” said Emily Ruffing, public relations and marketing coordinator for Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
“It allows us to celebrate the mission of the Girl Scouts movement, which is to build girls of courage, confidence and character.”
She said the signature event builds critical charitable support and awareness of the positive impact of Girl Scouts in their communities.
“It features the Women of Distinction awards to honor excellence in leadership across diverse sectors, the Joyce M. Murtha Excellence in Community Service Award and two awards honoring exceptional Gold Award Girl Scouts,” Ruffing said.
“Girl Scouts focus primarily on leadership, so it’s a great opportunity to honor these women who can inspire our girls to follow in their footsteps.”
The networking event will feature an awards ceremony with remarks from honorees, followed by a celebration reception with hors d’oeuvre stations and an open bar.
This year, 12 women are being recognized as Women of Distinction for their exceptional accomplishments in their respective fields and for serving as role models to Girl Scouts.
The honorees represent the banking, business and entrepreneurship, civil and canon law, communications, finance, health care, human resources, government affairs, philanthropy, social impact, corporate law and nonprofit sectors.
“The women are chosen by a committee of 30 corporate volunteers from a variety of sectors throughout our region,” Ruffing said.
“We have a very nice and diverse selection this year.”
Honored as the Woman of Distinction in banking is Lisa M. Bittner, vice president and senior trust officer, director of trust services at Somerset Trust Co.
“I was a Girl Scout, and being one taught me not only about developing friendships, but also about fundamental skills like organization, finances, teamwork, compromise and leadership,” the Davidsville resident said.
Bittner said she’s surprised and honored to be named a Woman of Distinction.
“Helping to promote women in business has long been a mission of mine, and I hope that receiving this recognition helps inspire other women to reach for their dreams and goals,” she said.
Bittner added that the Girl Scouts’ mission is about developing women of courage, confidence and character in order to make the world a better place.
“I think it is easy to see how important development of these characteristics is for young girls,” she said.
“We all have the ability to make our communities, and the world, a better place, and for over 100 years Girl Scouts has been teaching young ladies how to become the women that help steward positive change.”
This year’s committee-chosen recipient of the Joyce M. Murtha Excellence in Community Service Award is Melissa Radovanic, assistant manager of commercial, distribution and collection for RDM Johns-town, the company that manages Greater Johnstown Water Authority, and president of the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
The award recognizes an individual or couple who embodies the award namesake’s values of improving the community through service, philanthropy and leadership.
Radovanic said she is flattered and honored by the recognition.
“Mrs. Murtha is such a strong woman and dignitary in our community, and she has been for decades,” the Johnstown resident said.
“Her elegance and grace are something that all women should emulate. An award in her name is such an honor, not to mention all of the other distinguished citizens who have been honored with this award in prior years.”
Radovanic said the Girl Scouts’ mission of bringing dreams and life together to create a better world is crucial.
“Young girls are the next generation of community leaders and are vital to the future workforce,” she said.
“Young women are curious by nature and are often searching for inspiration. Finding that inspiration to be themselves and discover their own strengths is paramount in the world today.”
The Girl Scout Gold Award honorees will be announced at the event.
“We honor two Gold Award Girl Scouts whose Gold Award projects were exceptional in the terms of sustainability and either community impact or promoting the welfare of others,” Ruffing said.
Proceeds will benefit the Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania mission and programming.
“I hope people will be inspired by these women’s stories and the impact they have on their field and communities,” Ruffing said.
“Their work is incredible, so we’re excited to honor them and highlight what they do throughout our region.”
Tickets are $125 a person and must be purchased by May 2.
To order tickets, visit the-awards-of-distinction.constantcontactsites.com.
