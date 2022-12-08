Natural gas lines are in place, with additional utility and roadwork to begin in the spring for a 130-acre aviation business park at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
Plans call for the Mid-Atlantic Opportunity Park to be anchored by a state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul facility for aircraft, including large jets.
“We believe we are centrally located in one of the busiest areas of the country as far as planes flying over us,” airport authority Chairman Rick McQuaide said Thursday, adding that there are no similar facilities serving the region.
The joint project of the airport authority and Cambrian Hills Development Group was announced Thursday in a press release.
“The (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facility has the real potential to be a magnet for job creation and economic activity that will resonate for generations,” Cory Cree, airport manager, said in the press release. “MROs around the country have brought jobs and economic opportunity. We have long believed our airport is an ideal location for an MRO operator.”
Although no operator for the MRO has been enlisted, McQuaide said the authority has been putting together incentives to make the airport attractive to those businesses.
“We have everything in place, except for the tenant,” McQuaide said “We are trying to make Johnstown a major regional center for larger jets.”
The Opportunity Park will be developed in the airport’s Keystone Opportunity Zone, allowing businesses locating there to avoid local real estate taxes and other fees for several years.
Potential tenants can take advantage of trained aircraft mechanics through the airport’s partnership with St. Francis University, which was awarded a $1 million grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission in October to launch an aviation maintenance technician school.
St. Francis and Nulton Aviation pilot training programs give students access to SkyWest’s Pilot Pathway Program, providing tuition assistance for future pilots.
“Getting people to come here is one thing,” McQuaide said. “Giving them qualified workers is another.”
Larry Nulton is Cambrian Hills Development Group president and founder of Nulton Aviation, the Johnstown airport’s fixed base operator. He said the Opportunity Park has widespread support.
“The Opportunity Park would not have been possible without the support of the Cambria County commissioners, Governor Tom Wolf and many other state leaders,” Nulton said. “They saw from the beginning what a development like this could bring to our region and what it will mean for our economy. We’re proud to be involved in such a strategic partnership.”
Nulton said a new roadway will be constructed off Airport Road near Fox Run Road to run through the park. The roadway and other development costs are covered by a $4 million federal grant obtained by U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Centre.
“Aviation has always been at the heart and soul of Johnstown and its roots, and we’re proud to now be able to expand on that legacy with The Mid-Atlantic Opportunity Park,” Thompson said. “This will solidify the Greater Johnstown area’s role as a prime destination in the aviation sector and will prove to be a long-term economic driver for the community.”
Once the new access road is completed and an operator has committed to the project, construction of the MRO facility can begin.
While construction progresses, leaders will be contacting companies that operate MROs in other areas to suggest expanding to Johnstown, Nulton said.
“What we are doing is marketing this development to maintenance organizations to come here to set up and bring good paying jobs,” he said. “It’s just some really good stuff.”
In addition to the MRO operator, the park will include space for aviation parts distributors, paint shops and related businesses.
Local legislators said the project will build the local and regional economy.
“This is a potential game-changer, not only for the airport but also for the entire region,” said state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township. “An expansion of this magnitude would undoubtedly increase Johnstown’s profile in the aviation space.”
“The Opportunity Park is the perfect example of Cambria County’s collaborative spirit,” said state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale. “Business, academia and government coming together to recognize that we have the industry expertise and favorable geography to provide a much-needed service.”
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.